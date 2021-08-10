SwftCoin (SWFTC) Hits Market Cap of $8.38 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

