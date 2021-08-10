Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

SCMWY stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.