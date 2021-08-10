Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $698,611.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $698,611.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,602,107,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,536,345,128 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

