Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $397.73 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

