Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 72.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

AWK stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

