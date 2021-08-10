Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.