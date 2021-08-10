Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $528,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after buying an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

