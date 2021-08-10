Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 237 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

