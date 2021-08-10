Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 31 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $397.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.59. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

