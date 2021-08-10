Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $180.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

