Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

