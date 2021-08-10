Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYBX stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

