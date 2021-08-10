Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SYBX stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.