Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark G. Holladay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

