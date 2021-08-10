Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.33-3.53 EPS.

Sysco stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 246,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

