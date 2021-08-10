T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 61,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.