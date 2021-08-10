Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $887.82 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $459,345. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

