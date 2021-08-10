Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $895,084.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00383010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01095177 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

