Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.92.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.64 on Monday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

