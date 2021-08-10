TD Securities Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$160.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

