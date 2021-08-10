TD Securities Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$69.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$63.83.

Shares of STN opened at C$58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.97. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$61.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 39.17%.

In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$209,320.04. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,791 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

