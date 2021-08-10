TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.95

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

