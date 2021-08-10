TD Securities Upgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Action List Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$60.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.
TSE:GIL opened at C$46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -266.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.78. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
