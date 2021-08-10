TD Securities Upgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Action List Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

TSE:GIL opened at C$46.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -266.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.78. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

