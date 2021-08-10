Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $487,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

