Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Luminex were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Luminex by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

