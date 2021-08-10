Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,000 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.