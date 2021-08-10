Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $99,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

DY stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

