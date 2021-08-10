Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

