Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.34 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

