Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.23 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $47.82 or 0.00104617 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $90.23 million and approximately $42.89 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00864836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00108343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041580 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,956,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,887,166 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.