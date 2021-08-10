Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

TELL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 206,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,659,114. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

