Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Shares of TENX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.