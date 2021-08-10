TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,095.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $280,122.46 and approximately $57,095.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

