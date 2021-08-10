Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CAO Julie C. Knecht Sells 7,399 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

