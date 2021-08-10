TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 194,963 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03.

