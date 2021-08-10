TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher Buys 1,270 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher purchased 1,270 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $24,980.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,732,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1,493.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 109,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.