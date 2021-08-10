The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,558,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

