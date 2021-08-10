The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $751.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.24 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 37,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.