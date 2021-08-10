The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.29.

NYSE COO opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $425.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

