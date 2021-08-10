The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.