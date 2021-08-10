The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $660.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,242. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

