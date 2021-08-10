The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date, thanks to robust business trends in the apparel industry, which helped the company to swing back to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results, with earnings and sales also increasing on a year over year and two-year basis. The top line benefited from strength in its Old Navy and Athleta brands, growth in the Gap business in North America, and market share gains. This along with improved margins aided the bottom line. The company continued to witness strong momentum in its digital business. Digital sales increased 61% year on year and 82% sequentially. Also, the reopening of majority of the company’s stores aided sales. The sturdy top line performance and strong margins helped the company return to bottom line growth.”

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

GPS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,728. The Gap has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

