The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $153.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $162.57 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $6,110,288. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

