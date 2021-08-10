The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.20 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.90 ($34.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

