The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BATRK stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

