The Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect The Middleby to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIDD opened at $191.01 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

