The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $24.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 212,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,616,048.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after purchasing an additional 294,332 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

