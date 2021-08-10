The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of REAL traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 12,060,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,423. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

