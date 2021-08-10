The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.