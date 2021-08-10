The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 31,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,994. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

