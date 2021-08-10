The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.82.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 280.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
