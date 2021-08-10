The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Trade Desk by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 280.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.